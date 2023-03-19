Ric Flair Wants To See Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley As Initial Headliner For WrestleMania

On the most recent episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair gave his analysis on how WWE should book the first night of WrestleMania 39 (via Fightful). With the show fast approaching, everyone knows that the second night will finish with a Rhodes vs. Reigns match — but who will be the headliner for Night One? Flair says that WWE should use the match between his daughter Charlotte and Rhea Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship title, rather than a possible bout between The Usos and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. You can find a few highlights from Flair and watch the full episode below.

On his reasoning for supporting a Flair/Ripley Night One headliner: “I would put it on right before Rhea and Charlotte. There’s no way you can’t… as entertaining as it might be, in my estimation, there’s no way you put a tag match on ahead of a championship [match], that someone won the Royal Rumble. I’ve seen things like that happen before, but I don’t anticipate that being the case. I think the women’s championship [match], the fact that Rhea had to win the Royal Rumble, which is a huge event, it’s the [way] to getting to pick the champion you want to wrestle from SmackDown or Raw, and Rhea picked Charlotte. I would have to think that would be the main event. But that match will be very entertaining.”

On the scope of this year’s WrestleMania: “It’s LA. It doesn’t get any bigger. We were out there a long time ago, and I thought to myself, ‘This is cool,’ but now they’ve got the SoFi Stadium and sold out both nights. I’m really excited. But to answer that question, I would hope the main event would be [Charlotte] and Rhea.”