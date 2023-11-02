Ric Flair Wants a Promo Battle With MJF In AEW, Talks Energy Drink Deal

Ric Flair is All Elite, and he says he wants to have a promo battle with MJF. As reported, AEW has signed Flair to a multi-year deal that also includes Flair’s Wooooo! Energy drink becoming the official energy drink of the company. Flair spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi for a new interview about the deal and you can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On wanting to face off against MJF on the mic: “The one thing I want to do, I want to be a heel and have a conversation with MJF. A promo battle. Let’s see what you got kid. He’s spot on. I don’t think Tony [Khan] has to worry about him leaving because he sounds like a very sincere and honest person. I think I’ve only met him one time. I look forward to that opportunity. He’s a very talented guy.”

On his energy drink deal with AEW: “Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it. It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are.”