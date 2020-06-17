Ric Flair Wants to See The Undertaker Wrestle One More Match, Hopes He Has a Rematch With AJ Styles

– Metro UK recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who discussed The Undertaker’s career ahead of the airing of Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 5, which will be the finale for the limited docuseries. Below are some highlights.

Ric Flair on if he thinks The Undertaker will retire: “Whatever he elects to do – and I feel like he’s gonna wrestle again, I have no idea, I haven’t asked him. But I think he’s gonna want to go out one more time and tear it down. This year, prior to the health issues and the COVID – when I saw he was gonna wrestle AJ I was like, ‘Man that is the guy!'”

Flair on AJ Styles facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania: “[Styles is] the closest guy to Shawn [Michaels] in our business right now, and it’ll be everything and more because AJ gets it. He wouldn’t be out there trying to have a wrestling match, he’d be out there to enhance this phenomenal character that’s a once in a lifetime entity in this business. I hope to have the rematch because that’s the match. That to me – I wouldn’t miss it and I don’t think anyone else would. I just feel like it’s not done yet.”

Flair on one more match for The Undertaker: “He can make that decision but personally I’d like to see it. ‘If he feels comfortable enough to do it, and he and Michelle decide that’s what they want to do I know I’d like to see it. That remains to be seen.”