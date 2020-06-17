wrestling / News

Ric Flair Wants to See The Undertaker Wrestle One More Match, Hopes He Has a Rematch With AJ Styles

June 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Undertaker WWE WrestleMania 36 Bone Yard Match

Metro UK recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who discussed The Undertaker’s career ahead of the airing of Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 5, which will be the finale for the limited docuseries. Below are some highlights.

Ric Flair on if he thinks The Undertaker will retire: “Whatever he elects to do – and I feel like he’s gonna wrestle again, I have no idea, I haven’t asked him. But I think he’s gonna want to go out one more time and tear it down. This year, prior to the health issues and the COVID – when I saw he was gonna wrestle AJ I was like, ‘Man that is the guy!'”

Flair on AJ Styles facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania: “[Styles is] the closest guy to Shawn [Michaels] in our business right now, and it’ll be everything and more because AJ gets it. He wouldn’t be out there trying to have a wrestling match, he’d be out there to enhance this phenomenal character that’s a once in a lifetime entity in this business. I hope to have the rematch because that’s the match. That to me – I wouldn’t miss it and I don’t think anyone else would. I just feel like it’s not done yet.”

Flair on one more match for The Undertaker: “He can make that decision but personally I’d like to see it. ‘If he feels comfortable enough to do it, and he and Michelle decide that’s what they want to do I know I’d like to see it. That remains to be seen.”

