Ric Flair Wants To See A Match Between Charlotte Flair and Tessa Blanchard

In the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair spoke about his interest in seeing his daughter Charlotte Flair take on Tessa Blanchard. Blanchard is not currently signed to WWE, where Charlotte is the current Smackdown women’s champion. Here are highlights:

On a match between Charlotte and Tessa: “[Charlotte vs. Tessa is] one of those marquee matches. I don’t know the reason.. I don’t know why she’s not [in WWE]. I’ve heard she’s really good and I think it can be great to see a Blanchard/Flair match if she’s as good as they say she is.”

On Corey Graves proposing to Carmella: “Corey, you have so overachieved. I hope he hears this, cut this piece out for me, Carmella is beautiful and Corey Graves, you have overachieved. Wooo.”

On Terry Funk: “I hit Terry Funk harder than I ever hit anybody in my entire life when I was chopping him. Terry and I have had some really good exchanges, different time in life. I talk to Terry now probably once a week, he’s finally back home, he’s been in bad health but he came out of it. He got out of the facility that he was in that was helping him get back on his feet, he’s like Harley Race, one of those guys who’s too tough to die. I’m thankful that I ever got the opportunity to wrestle him. I’ve got Terry Funk stories that I can’t even tell on the podcast, even though it’s uncensored, I can’t tell them.”