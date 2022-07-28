Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon to Come to His ‘Roast of Ric Flair’ Show in Nashville

– On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed that he wants recently retired former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to come to Nashville, Tennessee this week for The Roast of Ric Flair show. You can view that clip below.

Flair stated, “I’m trying to get him to come to Nashville now!” After Conrad Thompson suggested that Vince McMahon would be welcome to come and be the special guest enforcer for Flair’s last match, Flair stated, “Hell, I want him to roast me! He certainly has in real life enough! *Laughs*”

The Roast of Ric Flair will be held tomorrow night during Starrcast V. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.