Ric Flair on What Makes Brock Lesnar Such a Special Worker

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair explained what makes Brock Lesnar so special. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ric Flair on Brock Lesnar: “I think he’s special. I was hoping, and I actually thought he would win it last year. What really amazed me, on both people’s part, when they put him with Brock. That can go one of two ways, right? I actually texted Brock and I said, ‘You have put yourself in a different league.’ He about killed him, but at the end of the day, he put him over. I texted Brock, ‘Brother, you’re a special kind of cat. You’ve gone from being a great attraction a good worker, to a great worker.’ He is a great worker right now. He’s in a class of great. He can do anything, and it looks real.”

On his experience wrestling Lesnar: “I only wrestled him a couple of times and I used to say, ‘Remember, I’m just a little bit older than you buddy.’ [Laughs]. He never hurt me. Brock is like Brody [Bruiser Brody], except Brody was probably a little meaner. Brock is pretty intimidating. The minute they gave Brock the mic instead of Heyman talking, he’s great. He’s great on the mic.”

It’s rumored that Brock Lesnar is expected to return to WWE soon. Dave Meltzer reported on last week’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar’s return could happen “at any time” and it could be as early as tomorrow’s Raw.