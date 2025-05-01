Ric Flair Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been On AEW TV

Ric Flair hasn’t been seen on AEW TV in quite a while, and he recently explained why. Flair appeared on Busted Open’s From The Master’s Class and talked about his health keeping him off the company’s programming and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On why he’s not on AEW TV: “The reason I’m not on TV now is Tony [Khan] didn’t know I was on blood thinners…That’s why. At Sting’s last match, I had already made a blade. I was ready to go. He said [no]…I made blades for all the guys in the old days.”

On his history with blading: “If I couldn’t cut myself, we weren’t gonna make it through the match. [chuckles] You try wrestling Rufus R. Jones for an hour…That’s a long hour-Broadway.”