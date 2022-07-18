wrestling / News
Ric Flair Will Announce His Final Opponent Tonight Before WWE RAW
July 18, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair revealed that he will announce his opponent for his last match tonight at 6:05 PM, ahead of WWE RAW.
He wrote: “On July 31, I’m Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch”
On July 31, I’m Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw
And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/5mc4N8cc5r
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 18, 2022
