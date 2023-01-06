Ric Flair Would Love to Manage People, Says It’s ‘Just a Dream’

Ric Flair is all in on the idea of being a wrestling manager, but he says it isn’t going to happen. Flair has cornered people in matches during his career, most recently Andrade El Idolo in matches for AAA and elsewhere, and on a recent episode of To Be The man he talked about the idea of being paired with Dolph Ziggler as a manager.

“Yeah, I would have loved to have manage him,” Flair said (per Fightful). “I could manage somebody right now. I’d love to manage somebody right now. I think it’s important…I could manage any number of guys.”

He went on, however, to add, “It’s never going to happen, so it’s just a dream. I would have really loved to have managed Andrade. He is such a great worker, but the language barrier just sometimes holds guys back that are much better than they’re ever given an opportunity to be.”