Ric Flair On His WrestleMania 24 Match With Shawn Michaels, Current WWE Stars He’d Pick To Join Four Horsemen

On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed the three current stars he’d pick to join him in The Four Horsemen, his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ric Flair on the three current stars he’d pick to join him in The Four Horsemen: “Roman [Reigns], Randy [Orton], and I’m trying to think of one that fits in that group perfectly. You wanna know something? [I’d pick] Cody Rhodes. There’s the answer. That would have been great. Randy is the best performer in the business. There’s no argument. What makes him, aside from his skill, is every role they put him in, he’s successful at it. He’s helped Riddle – he’s made some strides and gains in this business. Riddle should forever be indebted and thankful for the opportunity to work with Randy, and I’m sure he is. He’s a very nice, humble kid.”

On his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24: “I told you, they actually asked me if I wanted to go on last in Orlando [at WrestleMania 24]. I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I was already embarrassed by how much attention I was getting. Not embarrassed – that’s not the right word. I loved all the attention I was getting, but I wasn’t gonna ask the world champion – whoever it was at that time – and go over and say, ‘Hey, thank you for this.’ I’d rather know it’s one of the greatest moments in the history of the business because it was very real, number one. And number two, I was working with the best worker in the history of the business. And number three, it was my life.”

