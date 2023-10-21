Ric Flair Is Not On His Own Wrestling Mount Rushmore, Neither Is The Rock

In an interview with The Breakfast Club (via Fightful), Ric Flair revealed his own personal wresting Mount Rushmore and said that he is not one of the wrestlers he’d pick for it. His picks were Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

When asked why he’s the greatest of all time, he said: “Because I am [laughs]. I’m not on my Mount Rushmore. I think it’s better to have somebody else put you there. My amount Rushmore in terms of importance to the business is Stone Cold, Hulk, obviously, Undertaker, and I think Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels is the greatest performer of all time in our business. I can do a little of everything. That doesn’t make me the best. I’m just being me [laughs]. I never say stuff like that. I consider myself to be lucky to be considered one of the best.”

Flair was also asked why The Rock is missing from his list. He added: “He would be, except he didn’t stay long enough. I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity. It’s hard to be really good, and The Rock was great. But he took off. He’s on my Mount Rushmore for interview skills and everything else, and I remain very close to him.“