Ric Flair Thinks Bron Breakker Should Already Be On WWE Main Roster

As noted, Bron Breakker became WWE NXT Champion at New Year’s Evil by defeating former champion Tommaso Ciampa. On a recent edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, Ric Flair shared his thoughts on Breakker.

When discussing the new champion’s potential, Flair stated that in his opinion, WWE should go ahead and promote Breakker to the main roster (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I think he’s great, I’ve only seen him twice but to me, he should be on the [main] roster right now. The kid is a hell of an athlete, he’s only had 20 or 25 or 30 matches but to me, he’s one of those guys that kind of reminds me of Kurt. He doesn’t blow up, he keeps going and that’s hard to do when you’re young. I would definitely give him a break on one of the rosters and get him going.”

Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, signed with WWE in February of last year.