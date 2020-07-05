Ric Flair Says WWE Should Have Done More With Roman Reigns The Night After Beating Undertaker

Ric Flair thinks WWE missed a big opportunity with Roman Reigns on the Raw after he scored a WrestleMania win over the Undertaker. Flair spoke with Metro and discussed Reigns’ win over Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and the Raw after, when Reigns came out to the ring and didn’t say much as the crowd continually booed him. Highlights are below:

On the Raw after Reigns’ win: “All I thought about was, ‘God dang, Roman just got the hottest tag in the history of the business!’ To me, when Mark hauled up his stuff, put it in the middle of the ring and walked out. The next day, on Raw, Roman couldn’t talk! I thought to myself, man, I’ve been in a lot in my life but if I’d had that hot tag brother, I could’ve rode that forever. I don’t know what happened! But that was the hottest tag in the history of the business! That’s made the thing with Brock beating him pale, in terms of emotion!”

On the WrestleMania match itself: “Actually, I thought he and Roman had a hell of a match! One little botch like that they keep playing over and over again. One little botch, if you’re a guy that’s a perfectionist like Mark is, that’s gonna bug you. One little botch, OK? It can be caused for a number of reasons, it can be a timing issue. That was still a hell of match!”