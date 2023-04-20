Ric Flair Reveals His WWE Favorites Beyond Charlotte

Ric Flair will always praise his daughter’s work in WWE, but he also recently revealed some of his other favorites in the company. Flair spoke with Good Kamra Wrestling for a new interview, and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his favorites in WWE beyond Charlotte: “I like that faction with Dominik [Mysterio]. I love the Usos. I like The Bloodline, I don’t know what they’re going to do with that, if they keep going but as long as it’s working, stay with it.”

On Brock Lesnar also being a favorite: “He’s a hell of an athlete. Brock Lesnar is a world-class athlete and a badass…. [He’s] today’s version of our Harley Race.”

On Race’s legendary toughness: “You grabbed a hold of Harley Race, you were going to lose an eye, an ear missing, nose bitten off. You weren’t getting out of there easy.”