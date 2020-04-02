Ric Flair Is Content With WWE’s Safety Measures for His Daughter at WrestleMania 36

– TMZ Sports recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who was asked about his daughter, Charlotte Flair, competing at WrestleMania 36 amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. You can also see a video of the chat below.

When asked if Ric Flair is content that WWE has enough safety measures in place, he stated, “I’m more than content that they have put enough safety measures in place. And keep in mind, also, they gave everybody an opportunity to not be part of it.” He added, “Nobody had their arm twisted. It was strictly voluntary basis. But I think like any other athlete, they were excited to be part of it.”

On the changes to the show, he continued, “Obviously, there’s gonna be some changes but it’s gonna be a great show.” He went on, “Hey listen, I’m tired of hearing about Tom Brady and that Buccaneers. I’m tired of hearing about Tua, ok?! Let’s talking about something that’s really taking place! Saturday and Sunday will be kick-ass TV!!! WrestleMania! Wooooooo Wrestle Mania, coming up kids! Let’s do it!!!!”

WrestleMania 36 was previously taped in Orlando, Florida at multiple locations, including the WWE Performance Center. It will be broadcast on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.