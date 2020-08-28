Ric Flair Calls Zelina Vega the Best Manager in Wrestling, Vega Responds

Ric Flair is a big fan of Zelina Vega’s managerial work in WWE, calling her the best manager in wrestling right now. Flair spoke with WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor and was asked about working with Vega’s team of Andrade and Angel Garza and had high praise of all involved.

“Of course, I think the world of Manny, or Andrade. And Garza I think is a great kid. And I think Zelina right now is the best manager that we’ve had in a while. I mean, she’s excellent, she looks the part. She’s extremely athletic, I like when she gets in the ring a little bit. And she’s very strong on the microphone.”

Vega caught wind of the interview and took to Twitter to comment, posting:

“What did I do to deserve [Flair] saying this about me. Love you Ric!! You’ve believed in me since day 1! Day 1 like 2011 day 1 ish! Thank you! And thank you [WrestleTalk] for sending me this. Made my day, fueled my fire some more! Let’s do this!!!”