Ric Flair’s First Post-Surgery Appearance Taking Place Next Week
– Ric Flair’s first appearance following his heart surgery is taking place next week. SCWPro has announced that Flair is still set to appear at their May 31st show in Iowa.
Flair had to pull out of his appearance at Starrcast II this weekend, where he would be the guest of honor for the Ric Flair Roast. That event has been postponed to a later date to be announced. Flair underwent a heart procedure on Monday.
We've been in constant contact w/ representatives for @RicFlairNatrBoy & we're happy to announce that we've been told his appearance at our debut event at the Rust Belt on May 31st is STILL ON!
You can't keep a legend down!
Tix are available at https://t.co/TlhE1T5BmG now! #RAW pic.twitter.com/GRlf4XULtj
— SCWPro (@SCWPro) May 21, 2019
