Ric Flair’s First Post-Surgery Appearance Taking Place Next Week

– Ric Flair’s first appearance following his heart surgery is taking place next week. SCWPro has announced that Flair is still set to appear at their May 31st show in Iowa.

Flair had to pull out of his appearance at Starrcast II this weekend, where he would be the guest of honor for the Ric Flair Roast. That event has been postponed to a later date to be announced. Flair underwent a heart procedure on Monday.