Ric Flair’s Former Agent Files Defamation Lawsuit Over Video Alleging Embezzlement

– The former talent agent of Ric Flair has filed a defamation lawsuit against the WWE Hall of Famer over his allegations that she embezzled money from him. Legacy Talent & Entertainment, LLC issued a statement to Wrestling Inc in response to the video Flair posted (and then deleted) on June 3rd, in which he claimed Melinda Morris Zanoni stole and embezzled money from him. Flair also alleged that she called his wife Wendy “on an anonymous line” threatening her, and allowed his trademarks on his name and his “Wooooo!” catchphrase to expire.

The statement reads:

Statement on behalf of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, LLC and Melinda Zanoni:

Today we have taken the first step and filed a Civil Lawsuit against Richard M. Fliehr a/k/a as Ric Flair and certain unnamed (for now) defendants for defamation per se and look forward to proving the falsity of every wrongful allegation contained in his video that was posted on YouTube on June 3, 2019. Ric Flair having taken down the video is not enough.

We will vigorously use the court system to protect our good names and reputations, and obtain damages due to Ric Flair’s defamatory comments contained in the video. We intend to amend the lawsuit to include all involved parties and hold all involved accountable.

We completely stand behind our client’s well known reputation for truthfulness, professionalism, honor, and integrity.