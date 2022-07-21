Ric Flair’s Last Match and Roast to Air on Traditional PPV

Ric Flair’s Last Match and The Roast of Ric Flair are getting the traditional PPV treatment along with FITE TV. PWInsider reports that they’ve confirmed with sources at InDemand that the two Summerslam Weekend shows will air live on PPV via cable and satellite services.

The Roast of Ric Flair is set to take place on July 29th, with the Ric Flair’s Last Match event taking place on July 31st. The lineup for the latter event is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

* The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes

* Bunkhouse Battle Royal

* Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett