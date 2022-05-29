wrestling / News
Ric Flair’s Last Match Has Officially Sold Out
In a post on Twitter, Starrcast Events noted that tickets for Ric Flair’s last match have sold out in only 24 hours. The event happens at Starrcast V, which runs July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
The post reads: “ SOLD OUT. Whether you like it or you don’t like it, learn to love it, because The Nature Boy is STILL the best thing goin’ today! Ric Flair’s Last Match has officially SOLD OUT in under 24 hours! Pre-order NOW courtesy of or friends at FITE TV.”
💎 SOLD OUT 💎
Whether you like it or you don’t like it, learn to love it, because The Nature Boy is STILL the best thing goin’ today!
Ric Flair’s Last Match has officially SOLD OUT in under 24 hours! Pre-order NOW courtesy of or friends at @FiteTV!
📺: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy pic.twitter.com/6rFaHoFrG7
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 28, 2022
