Ric Flair’s Peacock Documentary Gets Premiere Date

December 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair RAW Image Credit: WWE

The new documentary about Ric Flair has a premiere date on Peacock. Flair posted to his Twitter account to share a video, noting that Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is set to premiere on December 26th.

Peacock also confirmed the news in a press release, which you can see below:

Today, Ric Flair and Peacock announced that Original documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock Monday, December 26, 2022.

“Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years,” said Flair, “I’m thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride. Woooo!”

“Very few people have professional careers as storied as Ric Flair. We can’t wait to give Peacock audiences this revealing, in-depth and often raw look into the life of one of sports and wrestling’s most controversial icons,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal.

ABOUT WOOOOOO! BECOMING RIC FLAIR:
16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the most prolific and controversial superstars in professional wrestling history. Flair is a true American icon: from his famous “Woooo” that is still heard in stadiums and arenas throughout the US, to his influence on hip hop music. At 73 years-old Flair remains a constant in American pop culture, but who is the real man behind the outrageous persona? Finally, Flair reveals all, opening up about his storied career, inside and outside of the ring, over the last 50 years. Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair are among those who join Flair in telling the tale of the man behind “The Man.”

