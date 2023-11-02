Ric Flair’s Says His AEW Deal Is For Two Years

Ric Flair has revealed the length of his new contract with AEW. As reported, AEW has signed Flair to a multi-year deal, and it was revealed in an interview with the WOR that it will be for two years.

“We signed a two-year contract with AEW,” Flair’s business partner Chad Bronstein said (per Fightful). “We work with AEW for two years. Ric is also going to be part of AEW for the next two years as well, and however long he wants.”

Flair then quipped, “76 and still talking. Wooo!”