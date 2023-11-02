wrestling / News
Ric Flair’s Says His AEW Deal Is For Two Years
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
Ric Flair has revealed the length of his new contract with AEW. As reported, AEW has signed Flair to a multi-year deal, and it was revealed in an interview with the WOR that it will be for two years.
“We signed a two-year contract with AEW,” Flair’s business partner Chad Bronstein said (per Fightful). “We work with AEW for two years. Ric is also going to be part of AEW for the next two years as well, and however long he wants.”
Flair then quipped, “76 and still talking. Wooo!”
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore on Wanting CM Punk In Impact Wrestling, Says He’s Been A ‘Pleasure’ At Tapings
- Big E Says There’s No Timeline For WWE Return, Wishes He Had More Information
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Rumors Of Eric Bischoff Buying WCW, San Francisco 49ers Match With Booker T
- Sting Originally Planned To Retire Earlier, ‘Maybe In December’