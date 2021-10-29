wrestling / News

Ricardo Rodriguez’s AEW Announcer Appearance Reportedly a Tryout

October 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricardo Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez’s appearance at AEW on Wednesday was reportedly a tryout for a commentary position. As previously reported, the WWE alumnus worked this week’s show as part of the Spanish broadcast team.

Sportskeeda reports that Rodriguez’s appearance was a tryout and while he has not been signed, it went well and “things look positive” for him.

Rodriguez posted to Twitter to comment on the appearance, writing:

