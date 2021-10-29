wrestling / News
Ricardo Rodriguez’s AEW Announcer Appearance Reportedly a Tryout
October 28, 2021 | Posted by
Ricardo Rodriguez’s appearance at AEW on Wednesday was reportedly a tryout for a commentary position. As previously reported, the WWE alumnus worked this week’s show as part of the Spanish broadcast team.
Sportskeeda reports that Rodriguez’s appearance was a tryout and while he has not been signed, it went well and “things look positive” for him.
Rodriguez posted to Twitter to comment on the appearance, writing:
Thank you, Boston! Till the next time
— Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) October 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Last Minute Changes to AEW Dynamite Main Event
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Pulled From Doing Media This Week for WWE
- Kurt Angle On Nixed Plans For Him To Drop TNA Title To Bobby Roode At Bound For Glory 2011, Hulk Hogan’s Involvement
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002, Austin Not Wanting To Work With Jeff Jarrett In WWE