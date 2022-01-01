Ricardo Rodriguez On Being Used As a Non-Wrestler in WWE, Calling Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker

Ricardo Rodriguez discussed being brought into WWE and being used as a non-wrestler plus more in a recent interview. Rodriguez spoke with Jon Alba on Ad-Free Shows and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being on Spanish commentary team for the Streak breaking: “The only one that knew was Carlos Cabrera, he’s the only one that knew. When the pin happened, I thought that Undertaker was going to kick out, that’s what I thought happened. They didn’t play the music or anything and I was about to speak and then Carlos just grabbed my hand and I looked at him and he knew. That was such a surreal moment, the whole arena went quiet for how big of a moment, nobody reacted, everybody stayed quiet.”

On working in WWE as a non-wrestler: “The hardest part was accepting it. That was the hardest part because I was a wrestler and I was a serious wrestler and then I was brought in to be a talker and in a comedic role. That was the hardest part to accept that, to just kind of like alright this is my ticket, f*** it. Might as well ride the wave.

“That was the hardest part, accepting it because I had these constant battles with myself, even now I still have them because I know people know me as Ricardo. Even now I still get it like ‘I didn’t know you were a wrestler.’ That was the hardest part, just accepting it.”

On whether it bothered him that he wasn’t used as a wrestler: “At the time, I didn’t take it personally no. At the time I was hoping it was transitional because I figured hey, it’s my way inside the door and then once I’m in the door, I’m going to do my own thing and hopefully work my way to the ring. Which I did, but as Ricardo and even then I’d get put in every now and then as a locale or on the house shows, European tours or dark matches but it wasn’t me being me.

“It was like this is your position, help him out, these guys are coming in from FCW, NXT, help them out. It was very rare where I got the chance for me to be me. I’m not saying I was this great technical magician in the ring, but I thought I was okay.”