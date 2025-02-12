Rich Swann Announced For MLP Mayhem

Rich Swann is headed up north for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Mayhem shows next month. MLP announced on Tuesday that the former TNA World Champion will be part of the March 14th and 15th event as youc an see below.

MLP wrote:

“Another former World Champion is heading to #MLPWrestling! Former TNA World Champion

@GottaGetSwann

is joining the Road to Northern Rising, coming to MLP MAYHEM in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College on March 14-15! Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE NOW at http://mlpwrestling.com! Order MLP MAYHEM on Triller TV at https://trillertv.com/vl/p/maple-leaf-wrestling/”