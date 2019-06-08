Rich Swann on How Beating Johnny Impact Was an Unbelievable Feeling, Thinks Michael Elgin Is a Huge Signing for Impact Wrestling

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Rich Swann for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Swann on getting to be int he ring with Johnny Impact: “To be in the ring with a guy that you watched growing up, aspiring to be a pro wrestler. Then to get in the ring with him in one of the most historic venues in our industry, ECW Arena, and to get that victory over a former Impact world champion…it’s an unbelievable feeling. I’ve got my sights set on Johnny because he has that Ultimate X and I know that he’s looking at me with the X-Division Championship. He knows I’m ready to rock anytime he wants to rock. I’m ready to throw hands!”

Swann on how he has the option to cash in his X-Division title for a shot at the title: “I’ve wrestled Brian Cage at his best, and if I were to do something like that it would be out of character for me. To be honest, I’d like to build the X-Division and show the world what I can do holding this championship. I’m not going to take a championship and then push it to the side just for an opportunity. If I lose this, I’m gonna lose it. If I get an opportunity at the world championship, I get an opportunity. I’d rather earn that rather than use a pawn to get that.”

Swann on Michael Elgin: “Well Michael Elgin is a former World Champion in various promotions – ROH, New Japan, PWG. The guy’s wrestling IQ is higher than any wrestler that I’ve ever been in the ring with. Michael Elgin is a beast. For him to come in and do what he did to Brian Cage, I’m sorry that Cage got injured, but it was a huge acquisition for Impact Wrestling.”

Rich Swann on if he’s ever considered joining wife Su Yung in the land of the undead: “Well, let me ask you this. Has she ever thought about stepping over into the world of the funky, groovy locomotive train and maybe bringing some life back to her. I don’t know. Maybe I’ve thought about being undead and maybe she’s thought about being resurrected. We don’t know.”