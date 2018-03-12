Rich Swann Becomes Emotional at Appearance When Fans Ask Him Not To Retire

Back in December, Rich Swann was arrested after a domestic altercation with his wife, wrestler Su Yung. Days later, the couple reconciled, and were reportedly doing well. In late January, the charges were dropped by the prosecutor’s office due to “insufficient evidence.” Many were wondering if he was primed to return to WWE (he was suspended while the case was pending), but on February 15th, WWE.com announced that the two sides had parted ways.

On March 8th, Swann posted on twitter that he was retiring. On March 10th, reports came out that Swann had reportedly cancelled all of his upcoming independent appearances, including shows he was advertised for. This was is in part due to the negative response he’s received on social media for returning to wrestle, facing criticism for his arrest. Pwinsider.com reports that there are other family responsibilities that may prevent him from keeping a full-time wrestling schedule that are also weighing on Swann.

Pwinsider also notes that Swann didn’t appear at MLW, CZW, and House of Glory over the weekend, which he was booked on. The site says that he did appear at the Big Event for a signing and became emotional several times during the appearance when fans began encouraging him not to retire.

Swann’s wife, Su Yung, posted her support over the weekend to her husband.