Rich Swann Defeats Chris Bey To Retain Impact Wrestling Title at Final Resolution (Pics, Video)
Rich Swann retained the Impact Wrestling World Title at Final Resolution tonight by defeating Chris Bey with a Phoenix Splash. After the match, Moose came down and had a stare down with Swann.
Highlights of the match are below. Check out out full Final Resolution report for all the results.
Is the BEYhood dream about to come true? #FinalResolution @DashingChrisBey pic.twitter.com/gPVPgzKlRS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
Flipping legdrop by @GottaGetSwann. #FinalResolution pic.twitter.com/t4tWq6Kpcq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
.@DashingChrisBey ROCKS @GottaGetSwann with a series of strikes in the ropes. #FinalResolution pic.twitter.com/bHyb06qy5E
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
.@DashingChrisBey came *this close* to becoming new World Champion after a Code Red. #FinalResolution pic.twitter.com/5lk6XCtAxs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
Each of these strikes is more SICK than the last. #FinalResolution @DashingChrisBey @GottaGetSwann pic.twitter.com/8jvZilhKYs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
AND STILL IMPACT World Champion – @GottaGetSwann! #FinalResolution pic.twitter.com/vkTlhKbCoH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
.@TheMooseNation sent a message to @GottaGetSwann as #FinalResolution went off the air. pic.twitter.com/joEb52RKgC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
