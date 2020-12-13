wrestling / News

Rich Swann Defeats Chris Bey To Retain Impact Wrestling Title at Final Resolution (Pics, Video)

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Rich Swann retained the Impact Wrestling World Title at Final Resolution tonight by defeating Chris Bey with a Phoenix Splash. After the match, Moose came down and had a stare down with Swann.

Highlights of the match are below. Check out out full Final Resolution report for all the results.

