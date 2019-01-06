Rich Swann Claims X-Division Title at Impact: Homecoming (Highlights)

– Rich Swann is the new X-Division Champion after winning Ultimate X at Sunday night’s Impact: Homecoming PPV. Swann defeated Ethan Page, Jake Crist, and Trey Miguel in the match to claim the championship, which was vacated after Brian Cage cashed it in for a shot at Johnny Impact’s Impact World Championship.

This is Swann’s first run with the championship. You can see video clips from the match below: