Rich Swann Defends X-Division Championship Against Sami Callihan at Impact Rebellion (Pics, Video)

– Rich Swann had quite the challenge on his hands when he faced Sami Callihan at Impact Rebellion, but he was still champion when it was all said and done. Swann faced Callihan under oVe rules with his title on the line and ultimately got the win by making Callihan tap via a barbed wire bat-assisted crossface. You can see pics and video of the match below.

Swann’s title reign stands at 110 days now, having won the then-vacant championship in an Ultimate X Match Impact Wrestling Homecoming on January 6th. Our full coverage of the PPV is here.