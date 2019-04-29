wrestling / News
Rich Swann Defends X-Division Championship Against Sami Callihan at Impact Rebellion (Pics, Video)
– Rich Swann had quite the challenge on his hands when he faced Sami Callihan at Impact Rebellion, but he was still champion when it was all said and done. Swann faced Callihan under oVe rules with his title on the line and ultimately got the win by making Callihan tap via a barbed wire bat-assisted crossface. You can see pics and video of the match below.
Swann’s title reign stands at 110 days now, having won the then-vacant championship in an Ultimate X Match Impact Wrestling Homecoming on January 6th. Our full coverage of the PPV is here.
The Death Machine rides his monster to the ring. #IMPACTRebellion @TheSamiCallihan @FultonWorld https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/Vawrn3kgfQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
.@TheSamiCallihan cuts Swann off mid-dive with tray to the skull. #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/2s1hU8yDGO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
HUGE cutter on the ramp by @GottaGetSwann. #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/paeyqX2LKe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
OH MY GOD!
PILEDRIVER ON THE RAILING BY @TheSamiCallihan! #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/C5I4pHjfcG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
AND STILL X-Division Champion – @GottaGetSwann! #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/fMseqz6ueb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
