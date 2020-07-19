wrestling / News
Rich Swann & Eric Young Return, Eddie Edwards Wins Impact Title, Gallows & Anderson Debut At Slammiversary (Pics, Video)
Rich Swann was the mystery opponent in tonight’s Impact World Title Match at Slammiversary. Former TNA Champion and recently released WWE talent Eric Young was also added to the match.
Eddie Edwards won the match to capture the Impact Title.
After the match, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Good Brothers, made their Impact debuts, saving Edwards from an attack at the hands of Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.
.@GottaGetSwann doesn't need those crutches – he's the fourth man in this match! #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/6KDdAF2Jqi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
.@TheEricYoung is BACK and our main event is now a FIVE WAY! #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/FimGysLGuz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
.@TheEddieEdwards powerbombs @GottaGetSwann onto @TheEricYoung! #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/TNVWhwZIFS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
.@TheTreyMiguel JUST DID A SLIDING CANADIAN DESTROYER TO THE FLOOR! #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/PWeI7s8Krz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
THIS MAIN EVENT IS INSANE! #Slammiversary @TheEddieEdwards @TheTreyMiguel @TheEricYoung
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/Grw5EsSbMA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
.@TheEricYoung SNAPPED and VIOLENTLY ruined @GottaGetSwann's comeback. #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/7jgDqnxfUF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
AND NEW IMPACT World Champion – @TheEddieEdwards! #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/CAi9iiFMcp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
The Good Brothers have ARRIVED at #Slammiversary! @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/x2A1QxWKYR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Attempting to Sign Former TNA Names for Upcoming Tapings (Possible Spoiler)
- Eddie Edwards Reveals Who He Wants Mystery Man At Impact Slammiversary To Be
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Jeff Jarrett & Road Dogg Walking Out of WWE At In Your House 2, Talking to Jarrett About the Incident