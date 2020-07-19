wrestling / News

Rich Swann & Eric Young Return, Eddie Edwards Wins Impact Title, Gallows & Anderson Debut At Slammiversary (Pics, Video)

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Luke Gallows Karl Anderson Impact Wrestling

Rich Swann was the mystery opponent in tonight’s Impact World Title Match at Slammiversary. Former TNA Champion and recently released WWE talent Eric Young was also added to the match.

Eddie Edwards won the match to capture the Impact Title.

After the match, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Good Brothers, made their Impact debuts, saving Edwards from an attack at the hands of Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.

