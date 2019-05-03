wrestling / News

Various News: Rich Swann’s Impact Deal Not Expected To Affect MLW Deal, Return To Philadelphia Pushed Back, NJPW Hypes New Star

May 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rich Swann Impact Rebellion

PWInsider reports that Rich Swann’s new deal with Impact Wrestling isn’t expected to have an effect on his current deal with MLW.

– Speaking of MLW, their upcoming return to Philadelphia has been pushed back to 2020.

– NJPW has released a new video hyping up a new star.

