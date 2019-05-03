wrestling / News
Various News: Rich Swann’s Impact Deal Not Expected To Affect MLW Deal, Return To Philadelphia Pushed Back, NJPW Hypes New Star
May 3, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Rich Swann’s new deal with Impact Wrestling isn’t expected to have an effect on his current deal with MLW.
– Speaking of MLW, their upcoming return to Philadelphia has been pushed back to 2020.
– NJPW has released a new video hyping up a new star.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show
- WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WrestleCade Over Alleged AEW Associations
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Taken Off WCW TV: ‘It Was a Political Move’
- Mark Henry Says Lio Rush Lied to His Face and Isn’t Managing His Spending Properly