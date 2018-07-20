Rich Swann Injured at MLW Battle Riot – Slammiversary Status Uncertain

– Rich Swann was injured and taken to the hospital following his tag team match at MLW’s Battleriot. PWInsider reports that Swann was hospitalized for what is believed to be a bad concussion suffered in the latter part of his match with ACH against Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

According to the site, Impact Wrestling is aware of the situation and are working on a possible replacement for Swann if he is unable to compete at Slammiversary this weekend. He was scheduled to face Rey Fenix, Johnny Impact and Taiji Ishimori in a Fatal Four-Way match.