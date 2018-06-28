wrestling / News
Rich Swann Makes Impact Wrestling Debut (Video)
Rich Swann made his promotional debut on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see brief clips of Swann’s match with Trevor Lee on the show below. Swann defeated Lee via pinfall on the show.
Our full, live coverage of the episode is here.
Welcome to IMPACT Wrestling – @GottaGetSwann! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/hW5Wbcu9l2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018
.@GottaGetSwann makes his #IMPACTonPOP debut pic.twitter.com/C3nGUs2QJZ
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 29, 2018
.@GottaGetSwann is an unbelievable athlete. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/5Gu4vgT5q2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018
.@TLee910 turns Swann inside out with a HUGE back body drop. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/8wL1XiP2dH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018
.@GottaGetSwann takes to the sky with an INCREDIBLE dive. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/55dIyWVkyv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018
PHOENIX SPLASH OFF THE MIDDLE ROPE! @GottaGetSwann is victorious in his IMPACT debut! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/zI8EGQ7DnQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018