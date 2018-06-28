Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Rich Swann Makes Impact Wrestling Debut (Video)

June 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rich Swann Impact

Rich Swann made his promotional debut on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see brief clips of Swann’s match with Trevor Lee on the show below. Swann defeated Lee via pinfall on the show.

Our full, live coverage of the episode is here.

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Rich Swann, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading