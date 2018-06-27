Rich Swann Offered a Contract By Impact Wrestling

During today’s Impact Wrestling media call (via wrestlinginc.com), Rich Swann (who makes his Impact debut tonight) and spoke about his relationship with wife Su Yung and revealed the company has offered him a contract…

On His Relationship With Su Yung: “Right now my wife and I are living a happy life and right now we would like to you know, forget about the past and focus on our present and the future and focus on positivity and have our career be on the up and up. That’s all I have to say on that situation.”

On Being Offered a Contract: “We are looking to do business together and see where the future takes us.”

On Jake Crist: “Jake Crist is one of the greatest wrestlers today. Me and him would set the world on fire if we could have an opening match at Slammiversary.”