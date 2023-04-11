Rich Swann & O’Shay Edwards Join CZW’s Best of the Best Tournament

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has announced Rich Swann and O’Shay Edwards for the upcoming Best of the Best tournament. The event is scheduled for May 20 in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Also set for the tournament are Ken Broadway, Jaden Newman, Isaiah Wofl, and Fred Yehi.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 “Big Bad Kaiju” O’SHAY EDWARDS enters BEST OF THE BEST! 🎟️: https://t.co/rEqD2EzGmL CZW presents “Best of the Best”

Saturday, May 20th

Bell 7pm, doors 6pm

325 St. John St, Havre de Grace, MD pic.twitter.com/0xBIbOSW2X — CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) April 11, 2023