wrestling / News

Rich Swann & O’Shay Edwards Join CZW’s Best of the Best Tournament

April 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CZW Rich Swann Image Credit: CZW

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has announced Rich Swann and O’Shay Edwards for the upcoming Best of the Best tournament. The event is scheduled for May 20 in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Also set for the tournament are Ken Broadway, Jaden Newman, Isaiah Wofl, and Fred Yehi.

