wrestling / News
Rich Swann & O’Shay Edwards Join CZW’s Best of the Best Tournament
– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has announced Rich Swann and O’Shay Edwards for the upcoming Best of the Best tournament. The event is scheduled for May 20 in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Also set for the tournament are Ken Broadway, Jaden Newman, Isaiah Wofl, and Fred Yehi.
🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨
“Big Bad Kaiju”
O’SHAY EDWARDS enters BEST OF THE BEST!
CZW presents “Best of the Best”
Saturday, May 20th
Bell 7pm, doors 6pm
325 St. John St, Havre de Grace, MD pic.twitter.com/0xBIbOSW2X
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) April 11, 2023
***#BOTB2023 UPDATE***
“All Night Long”
RICH SWANN enters BEST OF THE BEST!
Can Swann win his first championship in CZW?
CZW presents “Best of the Best”
Saturday, May 20th
Bell 7pm, doors 6pm
325 St. John St, Havre de Grace, MD pic.twitter.com/lKToj0Lysi
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) April 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Raw Undergoes Changes Due to Talent Having Difficult Travel Day
- AAA TripleMania XXXI Match Up In the Air After Failed Wrestling Exam, Sexual Assault Allegations
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos