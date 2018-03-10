Rich Swann Reportedly Cancels Upcoming Independent Bookings

According to F4WOnline, Rich Swann has reportedly cancelled all of his upcoming independent appearances, including shows he was advertised for. This means he is no longer appearing at the Wrestlemania weekend shows and Crash in Mexico. He’s said to be down over the reaction to his return to the ring, and the negative backlash over his arrest for a domestic incident with his wife. As we’ve previously reported, Swann said he planned to retire after fulfilling his dates.