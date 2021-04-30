Rich Swann Reportedly Had Bell Rung At Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Rich Swann faced Kenny Omega at the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV this past Sunday, where he lost his Impact World title in the main event. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Swann had his bell rung at one point in the match and was “out of it” after a spin kick. He was said to be “dead weight” in the final minutes and Omega had to “take over.”

While it appeared that Swann was simply blown up and tired, he was simply trying to ‘regain his bearings’.