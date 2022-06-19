wrestling / News
Rich Swann Retains Digital Media Championship at Impact Slammiversary
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
Rich Swann is still your Impact Digital Media Champions following tonight’s Slammiversary pre-show. Swann defeated Brian Myers on the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show on Sunday night; you can see a couple of clips below.
Swann has been Impact Digital Media Champion for 21 days, having won the title from Matt Cardona at Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation on May 28th. You can check out our ongoing live coverage of the PPV here.
.@Myers_Wrestling connects with a Spear but it's not enough. #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/8xxPNwkgUY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2022
AND STILL IMPACT Digital Media Champion – @GottaGetSwann! #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/TCEFfQ3jix
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2022
