Rich Swann Retains Digital Media Championship at Impact Slammiversary

Rich Swann is still your Impact Digital Media Champions following tonight’s Slammiversary pre-show. Swann defeated Brian Myers on the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show on Sunday night; you can see a couple of clips below.

Swann has been Impact Digital Media Champion for 21 days, having won the title from Matt Cardona at Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation on May 28th. You can check out our ongoing live coverage of the PPV here.