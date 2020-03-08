wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Rich Swann Return Update, Raven Works as Producer, 70 Year Old Wrestler Debuts
March 7, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports the following notes:
* Rich Swann isn’t expected to return until early September following his broken tibia surgery in January.
* Raven worked as a producer for Impact Wrestling at the TV taping in Atlanta this weekend.
* 70 year old wrestler, Action Mike Jackson, worked the Impact taping tonight and is said to have had a great debut. Jackson debuted in 1974.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Concerns They Had Over Giving Sean Morley The Val Venis Gimmick, Inherent Limitations of the Gimmick
- Jim Ross On His Relationship With CM Punk, Punk’s Initial Issues With Ken Kennedy
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Been in Talks With AEW, NXT, Impact, and NWA
- Liv Morgan Spoke With Sonya Deville After Lana Storyline, Says They’re Cool