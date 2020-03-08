wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Rich Swann Return Update, Raven Works as Producer, 70 Year Old Wrestler Debuts

March 7, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Rich swann WWE 205 Live Impact

PWInsider reports the following notes:

* Rich Swann isn’t expected to return until early September following his broken tibia surgery in January.

* Raven worked as a producer for Impact Wrestling at the TV taping in Atlanta this weekend.

* 70 year old wrestler, Action Mike Jackson, worked the Impact taping tonight and is said to have had a great debut. Jackson debuted in 1974.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Raven, Rich Swann, Ashish

More Stories

loading