Rich Swann Discusses His Feud With Sami Callihan

– Rich Swann was a recent guest on Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast where he discussed his feud with Sami Callihan and more. Below are some highlights.

On The Feud With Callihan: “Right now, it may be finished but I don’t think it’s ever done with Sami Callihan. He likes to hold grudges. He likes to let things fester in his mind until he thinks he’s got his way. He’s not going to ever be done with me. That match at Rebellion, my gosh, I’m not going to say I won by the skin of my teeth cause it was a fight, It was a knock out drag out. But we had staples, barbed wire. When you do that to a person, you never forget. When you stick somebody…you ever step on a lego, bro? It’s never done. You remember that for the rest of your life. It’s never done”

On Impact Signing Willie Mack: “It’s awesome. Willie Mack is a great talent. He does some of the most unbelievable things that you wouldn’t even picture a guy his size to be able to do. But that’s a lot of the roster. Like, Michael Elgin, he does some stuff that you wouldn’t expect a heavyweight to do. Brian Cage, he does some things that are unbelievable. The guy is 300 pounds he looks like friction machine but that’s why they call him the machine. He can do everything under the sun. I wanted to align myself with Impact Wrestling, there’s just so much crazy talent.”

On ECW Talent Joining Impact: “There’s room for everyone in professional wrestling. I think there’s room for everybody in Impact Wrestling. I think those veterans that come in, they do nothing but give the younger talent nothing but insight and lessons and to help the younger talent. They show them the way. They lead the path and help them create their own path. I have a blast having Sabu, and RVD, and Tommy in the locker room. Screw, Sami Callihan.”