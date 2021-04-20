Rich Swann On Potential Match With Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega’s One-Winged Angel, Mauro Ranallo’s Return

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Rich Swann discussed his upcoming match with Kenny Omega at Impact Rebellion, a potential match with Samoa Joe, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Rich Swann on Kenny Omega’s One-Winged Angel finisher: “I think it’s one of the most devastating moves in all of professional wrestling, just because of the fact that nobody has kicked out of it, including myself. I felt the wrath of it Hard to Kill, and it was something I would definitely not want to feel again. It’s one of the scariest looking moves you’ll see, as you’re sitting on the top of a guy’s shoulder, and he’s driving you straight down to the mat, head first. Just the jolt as soon as you hit the mat is something serious, nothing to play with. I think it is a move that definitely will be looked down at as one of the strongest moves that could have ever put in professional wrestling.”

On Mauro Ranallo’s return to commentary: “You know just the history that I have with Mauro Ranallo is just gonna be awesome. Just to hear him, to go out here and call a match of this magnitude, it definitely is calling for somebody who’s definitely looked at as one of the greatest commentators of our generation. Not only for professional wrestling, but he’s also a great commentator in boxing, he can get all the points in MMA. He’s not somebody who’ll miss a beat when it comes to in-ring action. What I mean by the history is he’s one of the people who called the historic moment when I won the Cruiserweight Championship. Can lightning strike three times in a bottle for me and have Mauro calling this. If I had the opportunity to win the AEW Championship, it will be the third world championship that I’d had, and it’s gonna be nuts.”

On a potential match with Samoa Joe after his WWE release: “The opportunity has never been greater to possibly happen than now here in 2021. The forbidden door is opened. I want Samoa Joe. I want Kalisto. I want them all.”