Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Rich Swann Signs New Long-Term Impact Deal, Preview For This Week’s Smackdown

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rich swann WWE 205 Live

– Rich Swann has reupped with Impact Wrestling, signing a new long-term deal with the company. Impact announced the news on Monday via Twitter, as you can see below.

Swann made his debut with Impact on June 21st and had signed a short-term deal.

– Here is a preview for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The episode will feature Jeff Hardy’s return, as he confronts Randy Orton about Orton’s attack on him.

The episode airs tomorrow on USA Network.

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Rich Swann, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading