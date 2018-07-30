Various News: Rich Swann Signs New Long-Term Impact Deal, Preview For This Week’s Smackdown

– Rich Swann has reupped with Impact Wrestling, signing a new long-term deal with the company. Impact announced the news on Monday via Twitter, as you can see below.

Swann made his debut with Impact on June 21st and had signed a short-term deal.

We are absolutely delighted to announce that @GottaGetSwann has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/0tCi9VxOkD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2018

– Here is a preview for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The episode will feature Jeff Hardy’s return, as he confronts Randy Orton about Orton’s attack on him.

The episode airs tomorrow on USA Network.