Rich Swann Suspended By TNA, Entering Rehab After Disorderly Intoxication Arrest

Rich Swann is entering rehab and has been suspended by TNA after the reveal of a disorderly intoxication arrest in June. POST Wrestling reports that Swann was arrested on June 8th in Altamonte Springs, Florida and charged with both disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance. The charge is a misdemeanor.

TNA told POST Wrestling on Wednesday that Swann is entering a substance abuse rehab program and has been suspended pending their investigation into the matter. The company was unaware of the arrest until contacted by the outlet for comment on Monday.

According to the arrest report, Swann attempted to forcefully enter through an apartment at 9:50 PM on the 8th. The resident of the apartment told police that he was in the shower and heard a loud banging on the door after his son started yelling for him. The man went to his room and grabbed his gun, telling Swann he had it and to leave. Swann allegedly started yelling “This is my house,” after which the resident said they opened the door and showed their gun. Swann then allegedly backed up and left the property.

The resident then contacted police and when they arrived, he told them that Swann had run toward the nearby woods. The apartment is a short walk from Swann’s own address. That resident said he didn’t want to press charges against Swann despite his door being damaged.

However, police then received another call from a woman in the same neighborhood who said she’d gone to her son’s aparemtnt to pick up some deliveries and encountered Swann, who began trying to talk to him and started following her. She said that she told him to stop and he replied, “What do you mean stop following you?” She said she began running as he followed her to her door but was able to get inside and lock the door before Swann could get in.

Police located Swann, who appeared to be intoxicated, and took him into custody. The officer reported that he smelled alcohol on Swann’s breath and his speech was slurred. He asked Swann if he’d had any alcohol, to which Swann said he did and when asked how many drinks, Swann answered “A lot.” Swann said he had begun drinking about three hours before, according to the report.

Swanns was arrested and driven to the John E. Polk Correction Facility in Sanford, Florida. He was released the next day on a $250 bond and submitted an Affidavit of Indigency, which is an application for a public defender for those who cannot afford an attorney. He was denied the request and charged $50. Swann appeared to have indicated he was homeless on the application even though he has a home address according to other records. He is being defended by a private attorney. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for today.

The report adds that Swann was charged with the same offense back in September of 2022 after causing a disturbance in his apartment complex and was fined $351.49.

TNA said in a statement:

“TNA Wrestling takes any and all charges against its performers seriously. Rich Swann is responsible for his own personal actions. “He has informed TNA Wrestling that he is voluntarily entering into a substance abuse rehabilitation program. TNA Wrestling has suspended Rich pending the completion of its investigation into the incidents.”

Swann has pulled from future independent bookings.