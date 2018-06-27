Rich Swann Talks Impact Wrestling Debut & What He Brings From WWE, Su Yung’s Work in Impact

– Rich Swann took part in Impact Wrestling’s weekly media call and hyped his debut on this week’s episode of Impact. You can see a report of what was discussed below, courtesy of WrestleZone:

* Swann starts the call by hyping his Impact Wrestling debut tomorrow night against The Cult of Lee leader Trevor Lee. He says will open the world’s eyes to what he can do. He says he is looking to make an Impact in Impact Wrestling and excite the fans. He wants to win gold and help himself and Impact get to the next level.

* Swann says that he and his wife Su Yung are living a happy life. He would like them and everyone to be positive and focus on their careers. He’d like everything to be on the up and up and that will be all he says about that. Impact Wrestling then says there will be no questions about Swann’s “past instances”.

* Swann says that “after everything” he was immediately booked for several events and that a lot of people did not like that. He fell into a depression and thought about stepping away and finding something else to do. He talked with his wife and then during WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans he got to see Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground and he just decided he had to get back in. Impact has given him a second chance and he is not going to let that fade.

* Swann says he’d like to have a match against Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix or Sami Callihan. In regards to Callihan, he says that he is someone who took him under his wing early and he’s the person he most wants to wrestle in Impact Wrestling.

* Swann was always a fan of the X-Division. He puts over Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, AJ Styles and Sonjay Dutt as guys who threw out this style that had been forgotten on national TV. It mesmerized him. Guys like Matt Sydal are carrying the torch and a match with him would mean the world.

* Swann can’t put into the words his excitement to debut on Impact Wrestling. He and Trevor Lee are going to put it all on the line tomorrow night. He goes on to say it’s like a family backstage at Impact right now and he’s come up with so many guys on the roster.

* Swann credits Minoru Suzuki for inspiring his hairstyle. He also says he welcome a match with DJZ in Impact.

* Swann describes walking into the Impact Wrestling locker room as “walking into my home.” He was assured that Impact is a place about entertaining people where he can look forward to growing. They accepted him. He wants to show the world that no matter what your size is or your trials and tribulations, you can still make it to the top.

* Of all the people Swann would like to have a dance off with he says Grado and Brian Cage are the top of his list. He just wants to see what Cage can do on the dance floor with all that muscle.

* Swann would like to tag with Dezmond Xavier in Impact. He thinks Dezmond is one of the best wrestlers on the scene today.

* Swann says that his wife Su Yung is doing some very innovative and creative work. Recently at an Impact Wrestling taping she got a “This Is Awesome” chant just for her entrance. He says that is very special to have that kind of reaction.

* Swann has been offered an Impact Wrestling deal. He wants to do business with them and we’ll see where the future takes us.

* Swann says that the biggest thing he learned from his time in WWE was storytelling. He knows the biggest thing in wrestling is to give fans their money’s worth. He’s applied his style to what he learned there and brought it to Impact Wrestling.

* He says he will not change much in Impact Wrestling unless something happens to him and makes him “snap” into something a little different.

* When asked, Swann says that the fact that there have been so few African American world champions in pro wrestling is a little sad. He tries not see things in terms of race and would prefer to define people by skill. If he ever won the Impact Wrestling world championship he would embrace it because he knows that it would be nice for young African Americans to have someone to look up to and say, “that person is just like me.” With that said, people need to break away from labels and come together.

* Swann is asked for his advice on dealing with depression and he suggests meditation and prayer to get through it. Find the people you hold near and dear and are comfortable sharing your thoughts with. Anything that has negative energy find a positive in that and turn it around. With good guidance from people you will know you are not alone. That’s what he has learned working with the people he loves to get through the toughest time in his life. Don’t be afraid to tell people you are depressed.

* He thinks it was inevitable that Sami Callihan would create the kind of buzz he is right now. He’s older now, he’s matured and people can say what they want to say about him being dangerous but he generates some of the biggest buzz in the pro wrestling business today.

* Finally, he wants to thank everyone for the call and to check him out on Impact Wrestling tomorrow night. He is going to party ALL. NIGHT. LONG.