Rich Swann Talks Move to Impact, Praises Sami Callihan

Rich Swann recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta and Sportskeeda about his move to Impact Wrestling, and shared some praise for Sami Callihan…

On His Move to Impact: It’s not going to be too different unless something makes me break or makes me snap in a certain type of way. But there’s always going to be the happy, dancing, vibrant Rich Swann that you’re used to seeing. The Rich Swann you were used to seeing on your TV screens is going to be on Pop, on Impact. And, he’s going to be lighting the skies up again.

On Sami Callihan: I think it was inevitable. He’s always been one of the most charismatic professional wrestlers that I have ever seen. The first time I ever saw him was in Philadelphia in the ECW Arena, and I was blown away. Never seen a guy with so much intensity. That translates to today. He’s older now and I think he’s matured. People can say he’s dangerous but he generates some of the biggest buzz in our industry today. People pay to watch Sami Callihan and he’s definitely made himself a phenomenon in the professional wrestling business.