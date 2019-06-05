Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact Added To Slammiversary XVII

Impact Wrestling has announced that Johnny Impact has cashed in his X-Division title shot and will face champion Rich Swann at Slammiversary XVII. Impact won the shot at United We Stand in April, defeating Jake Crist, Dante Fox, Ace Austin and Pat Buck in an Ultimate X Match. Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Title: Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

* Impact X Division Title: Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact