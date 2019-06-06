Rich Swann Weighs In on Jon Moxley’s Criticisms of WWE, Why He Signed With Impact

– Rich Swann spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing Jon Moxley’s recent criticisms of WWE’s creative process, why he signed with Impact and more. Highlights are below:

On why he signed with Impact: “Impact has some of the most exciting wrestlers and performers and some of the greatest people in our industry. It’s run by Don Callis and Scott D’Amore and those are two great minds in this business. The roster is stacked, and why not put myself a part of something like that? Something that’s growing and can benefit myself and Impact Wrestling.”

On Jon Moxley’s departure from WWE and signing with AEW: “I think he’s always been a great talent. How he handled his thing is how he handled his deal, you know what I’m saying? What a great time for pro wrestling for him to just be on WWE TV about a month ago and then come to a new brand of pro wrestling and make history. I thought it was awesome. I watched [Double or Nothing] and thought it was cool. It’s definitely gonna be good for all of pro wrestling because when one place rises up, we all rise up.”

On whether he had creative issues like Moxley did: “For myself, I didn’t really have any problems but that’s me in general. Being in WWE at the time, there wasn’t really another place to go to. I’d probably say I was content and anything that was given to me, I’d work with and I didn’t have a problem. But at the time I was just getting my feet wet. An opportunity like that for me – being an African American male, 25 years old, 5’6″ at 165 pounds – those opportunities don’t come every single day. So, I was working my ass off. The comments that Mox said, I would not disagree. But everybody has their own way and own path. So, I’m not a man that’s gonna get into anybody’s business.”

On pitching ideas in WWE vs. pitching them in Impact: “Anything that I would ask in WWE or if I had an idea, they would be all ears. They would listen and it’s been the same experience with Impact Wrestling.”