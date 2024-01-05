Richard Holliday Thinks 2024 Could Be MLW’s Year To Take the Next Leap

Richard Holliday is bullish on MLW’s chances to break out in a big way. The MLW star, who made his return at MLW One-Shot last month, recently spoke with TV Insider. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he might be interested in helping behind the scenes: “I think when I was first there I was focused on the wrestling aspect and gaining my ground. I do have a marketing degree. Now I see what MLW is doing and think [founder] Court Bauer is a very smart individual. I think he has put together a lot of strategic partnerships and has his hands on many different things. I would like to see if there is an opportunity to give my marketing prowess. I think MLW has a lot of untapped potential. It has been that way for a while. Now I think it’s time to hit the ground running.”

On the company’s breakout potential in 2024: “People have always looked at MLW as a company that could explode at any given time. 2024 is hopefully that year. Hopefully, it’s the year that it can come together for the company and take that next big leap. Whether it’s a TV deal or a streaming deal, there are so many avenues to consume content these days. As long as it’s profitable and makes sense. There are many ways to make money in the industry and to make sure your content is being consumed. I have a lot of ideas. I think there is a potential of having more of a partnership with MLW than what you see on screen.”