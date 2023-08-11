Richard Holliday Comments On Possible AEW and WWE Interest, Enjoys Being A Free Agent

In an interview with Fightful, Richard Holliday commented on the rumors that WWE and AEW were interested in him as well as his status as a free agent. Holliday left MLW in May. There were reports last month that he was backstage at AEW Collision, but he never appeared on screen.

He said: “Ultimately, I’m not in the board rooms, right? In any company. That’s WWE, AEW, anywhere—IMPACT!—it doesn’t matter. I’m not in any of these board rooms. I’m just simply me. The best thing I can do on a day to day basis is be the best version of Richard Holliday that I can be every single day. Now what that means is, ultimately, now that I am a ‘free agent’—which is new to me, I haven’t been a free agent in this business in four and a half years. So it’s kind of fun to flex that muscle a little bit—all I can do is just be the best version of me. Now what that means for all these companies, if they do have interest in me or if they don’t, is where do I fit into the puzzle? Does it make sense to bring me in now? Does it make sense to not bring me in? What does make sense? I don’t know. I have a pretty firm grasp of what I offer to this business and what I can offer to any product from a talent standpoint. So I’m confident in my ability, I’m very poised for the future and whatever happens happens. I think speculation is probably one of the most fun things about wrestling, seeing people on Twitter or Instagram being like, ‘I hope Richard pops up here’ or ‘I hope he pops up there,’ ‘He was here,’ ‘He was there.’ Nobody really knows at the end of the day, but the speculatory tweets and stuff like that are always fun to view and watch and think about.“